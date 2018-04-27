[2018 Inter-Korean summit] South Koreans’ lunch today: Pyongyang Naengmyeon

The two heads of state met and exchanged handshakes charged with historical significance at the Military Demarcation Line at 9:30 a.m.
After a welcoming ceremony and walk to the meeting venue, the Peace House, the two leaders sat down for the summit’s morning session.
In his preliminary greetings, Kim took a stab at casual and humorous conversation, commenting on lunch and dinner.
“It was difficult, but we brought Pyongyang Naengmyeon with us. I hope President Moon Jae-in will enjoy it,” he said, referring to North Korean cold noodles that are popular in the South as well.
After the remark, made approximately at 10:15 a.m., #PyongyangNaengmyeon immediately began trending online among South Koreans. Many chose to eat the noodles for lunch today in a nod to the monumental event.
A long line of over 20 diners was spotted in front of Pildong Myeonok, a popular naengmyeon eatery in central Seoul.
|Pildong Myeonok on Friday at noon (Gu Min-jung/The Herald Business)
|Naengmyeon (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)
|Naengmyeon (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)
“What else could we have for lunch today?” said 29-year-old Yoo Jung-min, who works in advertising.
“I think naengmyeon restaurants around the country will be packed today,” said a Twitter user.
실시간 우래옥 상황 여기는 이미 통일 되었음 pic.twitter.com/my9aLdshiA— 얼리어남터 (@tonic9124) 2018년 4월 27일
여러분 지금 을밀대 상황 pic.twitter.com/x7NWoMg99E— 블블 (@la_leche) 2018년 4월 27일
을지면옥 상황 pic.twitter.com/JSISZgd2hI— 피읖 (@pieufmaybepieup) 2018년 4월 27일
ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ오늘 봉피양 터짐 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 제길 pic.twitter.com/ZJpiSSWdj2— joo (@April_for_june) 2018년 4월 27일
South Korea has a reputation for its fast and around-the-clock food delivery services.
Upon hearing that Kim had brought the noodles with him, South Korean netizens joked that “we are indeed one people, a people of (fast) delivery.”
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)