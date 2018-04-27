[2018 Inter-Korean summit] Koreas hint at possibility of high-speed railway connecting South and North

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un made a historic crossing to the South to hold talks with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the truce village of Panmunjeom.
During the talks, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un praised the quality of South Korea’s high-speed train system in Pyeongchang, while citing worries that if Moon were to visit the North, he would be inconvenienced since the transportation infrastructure there is much less advanced.
|North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (left) and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in converse during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Friday. (Yonhap)
“If (Moon) comes to the North after living in the South, it may be embarrassing. We will make preparations for a comfortable visit,” Kim said.
The South Korean president responded with hopes of restarting cooperation to build a railway connecting the South and North -- which the two sides had agreed on during previous inter-Korean summits, yet never put to action.
“If the railroad is connected with the North, both the South and North can use high-speed trains. This is contained in the joint declarations of June 15 (2000), and Oct. 4 (2007), but it has not been executed over the past 10 years,” Moon said.
“It is shameful that the flow (of inter-Korean cooperation) was severed due to changing inter-Korean relations. Chairman Kim’s bold decision has allowed the vein to be reconnected,” Moon said.
The leaders’ remarks combined with what appears to be thawing relations between the two Koreas strengthens the possibility that the South and North could take steps to build a railway system connecting the two sides.
Last month, the South’s Korea Railroad Corp. CEO Oh Young-sik told reporters that the company is preparing for the possibility that the two Koreas will agree to restart the South-North railway project during the inter-Korean summit.
He said that the South-North railway project may become an important topic of discussion at the inter-Korean summit, citing examples of how it will bring positive outcomes for both nations.
“By repairing the North’s existing railway and building new connecting tracks, we could transport cargo from Seoul to Pyongyang to Sinuiju, and all the way to Beijing via the Trans China Railway.”
Events like family reunions and games between the two nations’ soccer teams could be hosted effectively via use of the trains, he added.
Oh has also previous expressed confidence that the cross-peninsula railway project, if permitted by both countries, could become a reality in the near future.
“In 2006, we even held a test run of the railway connecting Korea’s Gyeongui railway line to Pyongyang. If wanted, we could supply trains right now and carry passengers from Pyongyang to Seoul,” he said.
The South-North railway system is among the major economic projects that the two Koreas have been pushing for, including resuming operations of the jointly-run Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North and restarting tourism to the North’s Mount Kumgang.
However, as the United Nations’ economic sanctions against North Korea are still in place, issues of economic cooperation have been officially left off the discussion agenda at the current inter-Korean summit.
