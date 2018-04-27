[2018 Inter-Korean Summit] Panmunjeom Declaration summary

The declaration, drew up after a day of summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, also states that Moon will visit Pyongyang later in the year, and that a reunion of families separated by the Korean War will be arranged.
1. South and North will improve relations to seek shared prosperity and self-reliant reunification.
ⓛ The Koreas agreed to seek reunification, and to execute all measures previously agreed to.
② The Koreas will open high-level talks, and negotiations to realize the agreements of the summit meeting.
③ The Koreas will establish a jointly operated communications office in Kaesong.
④ The Koreas will increase exchange and cooperation in diverse fields
⑤ The Koreas will open Red Cross talks to seek resolution to humanitarian issues.
⑥ The Koreas will execute projects agreed to in the Oct. 4 Declaration.
2. The Koreas will cooperate to reduce military tension
① The Koreas will stop all hostilities.
② The Koreas will establish a peace zone in the West Sea near the Northern Limit Line
③ The Koreas will take measures to guarantee exchange projects, hold military talks
3. The Koreas will cooperate to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
① The Koreas agreed to not use military action
② The Koreas agree to reduce military spending to reflect decreasing military tension
③ The Koreas agreed to seek South-North-US three-way or South-North-US-China talks to bring about a peace treaty.
④ The Koreas reaffirmed the goal of bringing peace through complete denuclearization.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
All photos courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae