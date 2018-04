[2018 Inter-Korean Summit] Panmunjeom Declaration summary

NATIONAL







Seoul and Pyongyang will seek multilateral talks aimed at signing a peace treaty, easing military tension and cooperating toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, the two Koreas’ joint Panmunjeom Declaration states.The declaration, drew up after a day of summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, also states that Moon will visit Pyongyang later in the year, and that a reunion of families separated by the Korean War will be arranged.ⓛ The Koreas agreed to seek reunification, and to execute all measures previously agreed to.② The Koreas will open high-level talks, and negotiations to realize the agreements of the summit meeting.③ The Koreas will establish a jointly operated communications office in Kaesong.④ The Koreas will increase exchange and cooperation in diverse fields⑤ The Koreas will open Red Cross talks to seek resolution to humanitarian issues.⑥ The Koreas will execute projects agreed to in the Oct. 4 Declaration.① The Koreas will stop all hostilities.② The Koreas will establish a peace zone in the West Sea near the Northern Limit Line③ The Koreas will take measures to guarantee exchange projects, hold military talks① The Koreas agreed to not use military action② The Koreas agree to reduce military spending to reflect decreasing military tension③ The Koreas agreed to seek South-North-US three-way or South-North-US-China talks to bring about a peace treaty.④ The Koreas reaffirmed the goal of bringing peace through complete denuclearization.By Choi He-suk ( cheesuk@heraldcorp.com All photos courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae