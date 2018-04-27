[Breaking] NK leader, aides return to North

NATIONAL

(Captured from YTN)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, accompanied by his top aides and wife Ri Sol-ju, returned to the North around 9:27 p.m., drawing to a close Friday’s inter-Korean summit.Following the summit, which began at 9:27 a.m. at Panmunjeom, the two sides issued the Panmunjeom Declaration that outlines measures to reduce military tension and increase inter-Korean cooperation.President Moon Jae-in and his top aides reiterated that the summit served to confirm Kim’s will for denuclearization. Both Moon and Kim stressed that the declaration lays the foundation for lasting peace between the two Koreas.Kim was joined by Ri later in the day for a dinner banquet that included cultural performances. The dinner, the last event on Friday, was attended by Moon and Kim’s top aides, as well as a number of South Korean politicians.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)