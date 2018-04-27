[Breaking] Kim inspects SK honor guard

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began the official proceedings of the day-long summit meeting, with the two leaders inspecting the South Korean military honor guard at 9:34 a.m.Moon and Kim met at the Military Demarcation Line at 9:29 a.m., and walked to the plaza outside the Peace House escorted by South Korea’s traditional ceremonial guard.This is the first time a North Korean leader has reviewed the South’s military honor guard. According to Cheong Wa Dae, the event -- contested by some -- was arranged in light of the fact that late presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun inspected the North’s honor guard during their visit to Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007, respectively.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)