[2018 Inter-Korean summit] NK leader’s wife to attend official dinner at Panmunjeom

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Apr 27, 2018 - 16:19
  • Updated : Apr 27, 2018 - 16:19
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife Ri Sol-ju will arrive at Panmunjeom at about 6:15 p.m. to join President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook for a state dinner, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

According to Moon’s Senior Public Relations Secretary Yoon Young-chan, Ri will arrive separately, and hold a brief conversation with Moon and Kim Jung-sook, along with her husband. 


North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju wave from a car as they bid farewell to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing on March 27. (AP-Yonhap)

It had been speculated that Ri would make an appearance at Friday’s summit, but Seoul officials said a day earlier that the matter had not been decided.

