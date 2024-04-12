Over 2,000 alcohol-related complaints filed in Q1 for Seoul subways

A total of 2,545 complaints related to drunk people in Seoul subway stations were submitted between January and March of this year, the subway system's operators said Friday.

Seoul Metro said it is conducting a campaign in anticipation of an increase in alcohol-related incidents on Seoul subways, noting that the number of complaints for such incidents increased by 76 compared to the same period the year before. The two-month campaign will take place in April and May at 34 stations across the city.

According to the state-run company, many of the alcohol-related incidents, such as an intoxicated passenger falling and hurting themself, occur on the stairs or escalators. This is part of why the campaign is jointly conducted with the Korea Elevator Safety Agency, which oversees the safety of elevators and escalators across the country.

On March 31, a couple in their 50s were using an escalator at Gasan Digital Complex Station on Line No.7 while intoxicated. They staggered and fell backward onto two women in their 80s, one of whom had to be carried off to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.

Other cases of drunken passengers causing trouble include passengers tripping a fire alarm, using a fire extinguisher during a quarrel with another passenger and destroying subway equipment.

Intoxication can also lead to violence against station employees. According to Seoul Metro, there were 527 cases between 2021 and February of this year during which a station official was verbally or physically abused by a drunk person.

"Careless actions of a single drunk passenger can lead to serious injuries for the person and other passengers. ... Please follow safety measures when using the subway and respect the officials (at subway stations)," said Seoul Metro Chief Baek Ho.

Seoul Metro and its affiliate companies operate most of the subway networks based in the nation's capital except Seoul LRT Sillim Line, Seoul LRT Ui-Sinseol Line, and sections of Line No.9 that are operated by the Seoul Metro Line9.

Those who want to submit a complaint related to subway operations can call or send a message at 1577-1234.