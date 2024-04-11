Broadcasters' exit polls predict landslide but overestimate margin

While South Korean broadcasters correctly predicted a sweeping victory for the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea in Wednesday's general election, the actual margin of victory was not as great as their forecasts suggested.

When the counting had concluded on Thursday, the main opposition Democratic Party claimed 161 out of the 254 seats in electoral districts, while the ruling People Power Party claimed 90. Including proportional seats, the main opposition and its satellite party won 175 seats, while the ruling party and its satellite party clinched 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

Exit polls jointly conducted by terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS predicted the Democratic Party and its satellite party to secure between 178 and 197 seats, while the ruling bloc was projected to secure 85 to 105 seats.

The discrepancy has largely been attributed to the record turnout of 31.28 percent of the electorate during the two-day early voting period last week. According to the Public Official Election Act, exit poll surveys cannot be conducted on early voting days.

Each broadcaster released its own projections Wednesday, based on data from the joint exit polls.

Overall, public broadcaster KBS came up with figures closest to the actual results. It forecast a minimum of 178 seats for the Democratic Party and its satellite, which was three more than the actual outcome. It also predicted a maximum of 105 seats for the People Power Party and its satellite, which was three less than the actual outcome. SBS predicted corresponding numbers of 183 and 100, while MBC suggested minimums of 184 and 99, respectively.