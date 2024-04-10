Home

People make most of Election Day off

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : April 10, 2024 - 16:14

Wednesday is officially Election Day for the 22nd session of the National Assembly, and it is also a day off for workers in South Korea, as the law mandates significant election days to be state-designated public holidays.

After exercising their right to vote at the polls, many people nationwide went out to enjoy the warm spring weather, visiting parks, palaces and other attractions.

Here are some of photos of Seoul residents enjoying the day off on Election Day.

People visit Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. The palace was built during the Joseon era (1392-1910), and is among the most popular tourist attractions in the city. (Yonhap) People visit Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. The palace was built during the Joseon era (1392-1910), and is among the most popular tourist attractions in the city. (Yonhap)
People visit Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. The palace was built during the Joseon era (1392-1910), and is among the most popular tourist attractions in the city. People visit Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. The palace was built during the Joseon era (1392-1910), and is among the most popular tourist attractions in the city.
Yeouido Hangang Park in Yeouido-dong, Seoul is jam-packed with visitors on Wednesday. The park is a popular picnicking spot, with a walking trail, abundant plant life and access to the Han River. (Yonhap) Yeouido Hangang Park in Yeouido-dong, Seoul is jam-packed with visitors on Wednesday. The park is a popular picnicking spot, with a walking trail, abundant plant life and access to the Han River. (Yonhap)
People walk in Gwanaksan in Seoul on Wednesday. The mountain, stretching across southern Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, is famous for its hiking paths that can be approached via multiple subway stations in Seoul, Anyang and Gwancheon. (Yonhap) People walk in Gwanaksan in Seoul on Wednesday. The mountain, stretching across southern Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, is famous for its hiking paths that can be approached via multiple subway stations in Seoul, Anyang and Gwancheon. (Yonhap)
The streets of Myeong-dong in Jung-gu, central Seoul are crowded on Wednesday. Myeong-dong is one of the city's shopping districts, visited by many tourists from overseas. (Yonhap) The streets of Myeong-dong in Jung-gu, central Seoul are crowded on Wednesday. Myeong-dong is one of the city's shopping districts, visited by many tourists from overseas. (Yonhap)
People walk in Gwanaksan in Seoul on Wednesday. The mountain, stretching across southern Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, is famous for its hiking paths that can be approached via multiple subway stations in Seoul, Anyang and Gwancheon. (Yonhap) People walk in Gwanaksan in Seoul on Wednesday. The mountain, stretching across southern Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, is famous for its hiking paths that can be approached via multiple subway stations in Seoul, Anyang and Gwancheon. (Yonhap)

