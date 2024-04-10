People make most of Election Day off

Most Popular
People make most of Election Day offBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 10, 2024 - 16:14
Wednesday is officially Election Day for the 22nd session of the National Assembly, and it is also a day off for workers in South Korea, as the law mandates significant election days to be state-designated public holidays.
After exercising their right to vote at the polls, many people nationwide went out to enjoy the warm spring weather, visiting parks, palaces and other attractions.
Here are some of photos of Seoul residents enjoying the day off on Election Day.
More from Headlines
-
S. Koreans head to polls amid deepening political divide
-
[Live updates: Election 2024]
-
China extends hands to both Koreas in diplomatic dance