Legendary DJ, producers to play at World DJ Festival

South Korea's World DJ Festival has announced a lineup that includes legendary DJs and producers.

This year's festival will mark the first visit to Korea by Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, renowned as one of the top progressive house and techno producers. Prydz, whose hits include "Call on Me" and "Pjanoo," will also take to the stage with dazzling lights, visuals, and special effects.

Also in the lineup are The Chainsmokers, known for their hits in Korea, Alok, who ranked fourth place in the DJ Mag Top 100 in both 2022 and 2023, and Gryffin, who skillfully blends pop, hip-hop, and electronic music.

Other artists include Matisse & Sadko, known for numerous festival hit tracks, Liu, who presents unique techno sounds, Dutch duo Lucas & Steve and Ran-D, who topped the Q-Dance Hardstyle Top 10 with "Hurricane" in 2018.

On the festival's first day, Q-Dance, a Dutch event organizer and promoter specializing in hardstyle and related electronic dance music genres, will present a spectacular Take Over as the host.

The Q-Dance Take Over will feature Dutch MC Villain, hardstyle artists Warface and Frequencerz, as well as Bass Modulators, known for hits like "Let Me See Ya" and "Oxygen," and Dutch hardstyle DJ Front Liner.

On June 16, Monstercat, the famed electronic music record label, will host the stage. Alan Walker, hailed as a significant figure in EDM with numerous hit tracks, will headline.

Darren Styles, known for his high-energy performances, will join the stage.

They will be joined by artists like Nostalgix, who presents captivating beats and signature sound, and Trivecta, who works in genres such as melodic dubstep, house, and trance. Electronic duo Adventure Club and DJ Chyl will also perform.

The event will take place at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on June 15-16.