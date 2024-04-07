Brazilian avant-garde artist Lygia Pape's first Asia solo exhibition opens at White Cube Seoul

Although she may not yet be familiar to audiences in Asia, the late Brazilian artist Lygia Pape (1927-2000) is known as a pioneering contemporary artist in Latin America and one of the leading figures who founded the Neo-Concrete Movement in the region.

The Neo-Concrete Movement in 1959 pursued a liberation from static form and a movement toward heightened sensuality through the interaction of objects in real time and space.

“(Pape and other Neo-Concrete artists) really continued the exploration of abstract composition, but they wanted to involve the viewer much more. So they were thinking about this direct experience with the viewer. One of their mandates -- or one of their interests -- was integrating art objects into life,” Capucine Perrot, associate director of White Cube, said in Seoul on March 21.

The artist’s first-ever solo exhibition in Asia opened on March 22 at White Cube in Seoul, the British gallery’s space in the city which was launched last year.