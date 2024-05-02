Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China

    Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
  2. 2

    Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'

    Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
  3. 3

    Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death

    Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
  4. 4

    [Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers

    [Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
  5. 5

    Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride

    Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride
  1. 6

    Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?

    Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?
  2. 7

    Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints

    Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
  3. 8

    Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week

    Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
  4. 9

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
  5. 10

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : May 3, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“Challengers”

(US)

Opened April 24

Sports/Romance

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Tennis player-turned-coach Tashi successfully makes her husband a world-famous champion. But tension soon surfaces in the couple as her ex-boyfriend Patrick, who is also her husband's former best friend, appears on the tennis court.

“The Roundup: Punishment”

(South Korea)

Opened April 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

(US)

Opened April 10

Comedy Adventure

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox to track her down.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

More from Headlines