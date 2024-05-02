[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Challengers”

(US)

Opened April 24

Sports/Romance

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Tennis player-turned-coach Tashi successfully makes her husband a world-famous champion. But tension soon surfaces in the couple as her ex-boyfriend Patrick, who is also her husband's former best friend, appears on the tennis court.

“The Roundup: Punishment”

(South Korea)

Opened April 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

(US)

Opened April 10

Comedy Adventure

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox to track her down.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.