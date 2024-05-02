[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
2
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
3
Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
4
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
5
Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride
-
6
Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?
-
7
Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
-
8
Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
-
9
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
-
10
On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : May 3, 2024 - 09:01
“Challengers”
(US)
Opened April 24
Sports/Romance
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Tennis player-turned-coach Tashi successfully makes her husband a world-famous champion. But tension soon surfaces in the couple as her ex-boyfriend Patrick, who is also her husband's former best friend, appears on the tennis court.
“The Roundup: Punishment”
(South Korea)
Opened April 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Heo Myung-haeng
Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).
“Kung Fu Panda 4”
(US)
Opened April 10
Comedy Adventure
Directed by Mike Mitchell
Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox to track her down.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
Russia sent over 165,000 barrels of petroleum to NK in April
-
Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats