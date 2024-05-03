Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Most Popular
-
1
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
2
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
3
Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
4
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
5
Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride
-
6
Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?
-
7
Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
-
8
Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
-
9
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
-
10
On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gainsBy Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2024 - 09:29
South Korean shares opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 14.63 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,698.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.85 percent higher Thursday, while the Nasdaq rose 1.51 percent on dovish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting there will unlikely be a rate hike in the near future.
In Seoul, most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.51 percent, with its chipmaking rival SK hynix surging 1.38 percent.
Top portal operator Naver soared 1.85 percent following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, while leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.39 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.20 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors retreating 0.42 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,369.15 won against the US dollar, up 6.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
Russia sent over 165,000 barrels of petroleum to NK in April
-
Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats