No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks

As South Koreans go to the polls to elect the 300 members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, political candidates have fully ramped up efforts to court voters. Walking down practically any main street at the moment, one will easily spot rallies of candidates and supporters singing theme songs with politically tweaked lyrics and flamboyant dance routines. Others have taken more unconventional turns in the outreach. One candidate was seen barefoot greeting visitors at the red clay road in Gumi-dong, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, washing the feet of citizens, while others walked the streets and lowered themselves in a bow every three steps, undertaking a Buddhist practice to show determination.

Among the more peculiar election crusades, one stripped down to seize the attention of voters. Main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byung-wook, who is running for the Bundang-B constituency in Seongnam, shared a picture of himself shirtless, posing for a "body profile." Once reserved for professional athletes and models, the body profile has become a common way for people in Korea to flex their muscles in professional photo shoots. The activity gained in popularity during the COVID-19 era, as people in their 20s and 30s focused on their physical health and improving their appearance. Kim uploaded his photo shoot to his YouTube channel, saying he would "rewrite the profile of Bundang." "Rather than just talking about what is right and wrong, I thought it would be more authentic to show my commitment and determination through a body profile, by working out hard for two to three months," Kim said on a political radio show. Some cheered the candidate, commenting on his passion. Others criticized him for "crossing the line," urging the candidate to focus on political agendas rather than "having fun."

