Gyeongju's Daereungwon to become car-free on Fridays, Saturdays in April

The areas around Daereungwon, home to 23 ancient tombs of the Silla period in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and its nearby stone wall path, are scheduled to be car-free zones during the weekends of April, according to Gyeongju city on Thursday.

The popular stone wall streets are the main stage for Gyeongju’s annual cherry blossom festival, beckoning nationwide flower lovers with a pink heaven of cherry blossoms.

Starting from April 5 to 27, cars will be restricted in the 600-meter area stretching from Hwangnambbang Intersection to Jjogsaem public parking lot, on Fridays at 7 a.m. until Sundays at 3 a.m.

The roads will be filled with various venues for cultural activities and events, including hands-on experience activities such as pottery making, as well as flea markets, food trucks and more. A K-pop dance festival and B-boy performances will be held on Fridays and Sundays.