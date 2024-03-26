Zerobaseone writes K-pop history with 1st Japanese single album

K-pop boy group Zerobaseone has topped Oricon’s Weekly Singles Chart with its debut Japanese single album, “Yurayura-unmei no hana.”

Zerobaseone made its Japanese debut with the album's release on March 20 under Sony Music.

Selling around 302,000 copies of the Japanese single album within five days of its release, the group took the throne on the Weekly Singles Chart dated April 1, which is based on physical album sales.

This is a record-breaking number for a foreign album within five days of its release in Japan.

Zerobaseone is the eighth foreign artist to top Oricon’s Weekly Singles Chart with a debut single album.

The single album is led by the titular “Yurayura-unmei no hana.” It also carries Japanese versions of two Korean singles, “In Bloom” and “Crush.”

Zerobaseone held its first fan concerts in Japan, 2024 Zerobaseone Fan-Con in Japan, at the K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday and Sunday.

Some 53,000 people attended the concerts which were live-streamed at some 20 CGV theaters in Korea.

The group is made up of nine artists chosen through the Mnet K-pop competition show “Boys Planet.”

The act entered the music scene with its first mini album, “Youth in the Shade,” in July last year, setting a new standard by becoming the first K-pop act to be a million-seller on the day of its debut.