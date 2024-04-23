Hybe and Min Hee-jin, CEO of Hybe sublabel Ador, lock horns

Ador CEO Min Hee-jin (Ador) Ador CEO Min Hee-jin (Ador)

K-pop giant Hybe has initiated an audit of its subsidiary Ador, home to NewJeans, claiming that Ador CEO Min Hee-jin attempted a takeover of the sublabel. This is the first time that Hybe, the parent company for multiple smaller K-pop labels, has taken such a move against a subsidiary. Min, who is also the producer of popular K-pop girl group NewJeans, has denied the allegation, arguing that Hybe took action against her after she pointed out that the entertainment monolith's new K-pop girl group Illit, which debuted last month under another Hybe subsidiary, Belift Lab, was an imitation of Ador's NewJeans.

Illit (Belift Lab) Illit (Belift Lab)

The similarities in Illit and NewJean's concepts and portions of their music videos have not gone unnoticed by the public, who have posted their observations online. Hybe founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk took part in putting together Illit as well as composing the lead track of the group’s debut album, “Super Real Me.” “Illit’s imitation of NewJeans is not something that the label called Belift Lab did alone. Rather, Hybe took part in it,” Min said in a press statement released Monday. Min claims that Hybe informed her that she would be suspended and dismissed from the CEO position when she asked for an explanation from Hybe and Belift Lab concerning the alleged imitation as well as actions to correct it. “We sent an official letter to Hybe and Belift Lab asking them to explain their position on plagiarism that has infringed on the brand value of NewJeans. Hybe, instead of explaining their position, decided to suddenly notify me of the suspension and dismissal process,” Min said.

NewJeans (Ador) NewJeans (Ador)