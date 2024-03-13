[Graphic News] Internet use common worldwide but not everyone is online

While internet use is nearly ubiquitous in many countries, not everyone is online. Divides still exist in technology usage between people in some advanced economies and those in some emerging economies, according to Pew Research Center data from 27 countries in 2022 and 2023.

Smartphone ownership and social media use also vary around the world. While most adults in the countries surveyed own smartphones and use social media, there are still pockets where many do not.

In addition, there are divides within countries on internet use, smartphone ownership, social media use based on demographic factors such as age, education and income.

In most countries surveyed, around nine-in-ten or more adults are online. At the upper bound, 99 percent of South Koreans are online.

Comparatively fewer adults are online in India (56 percent), Nigeria (57 percent) and Kenya (66 percent).