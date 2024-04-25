[Graphic News] Exports of cosmetic products hit record high in Q1

Most Popular
-
1
Korea’s homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space
-
2
Ador CEO denies allegations, accuses Hybe of mistreating NewJeans
-
3
[Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'
-
4
Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy
-
5
Medical reform committee kicks off despite boycott from doctors
-
6
Hybe's multilabel system tested amid conflict with Ador
-
7
SNU profs to suspend treatment for one day
-
8
Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency
-
9
Over-50s, men, single-person households take up majority of those filing for bankruptcy
-
10
SK hynix pledges W20tr to ramp up DRAM production at home
[Graphic News] Exports of cosmetic products hit record high in Q1By Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 26, 2024 - 08:00
South Korea’s exports of cosmetic goods rose more than 20 percent on-year to reach an all-time high in the first quarter of 2024, amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, data showed.
Outbound shipments of cosmetics totaled $2.3 billion during the January-March period, up 21.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service.
It marked the highest level ever for any first-quarter figure.
Overseas sales of South Korean cosmetic goods reached a yearly high in 2021 with $9.22 billion but fell to $7.98 billion in 2022 amid sluggish demand from China and the COVID-19 pandemic before recovering to $8.49 billion last year.
China was the No. 1 destination in the first quarter with exports coming to $610 million.
The US came next with the export value coming to $380 million, followed by Japan and Vietnam. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Medical reform committee kicks off despite boycott from doctors
-
NK ship linked to shipping arms moored in China: US
-
S. Korea-US alliance won’t be swayed by US election outcomes: envoy