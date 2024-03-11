Yoon, Arkansas Gov. Sanders discuss strengthening S. Korea-US alliance

This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol having a meeting with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the presidential office on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the governor of Arkansas, the United States, on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen the South Korea-US alliance.

The meeting with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary during the Donald Trump administration, took place at the presidential office. Sanders is visiting Seoul as part of a two-nation trade mission to South Korea and Japan.

"Just like the 70-year-old South Korea-US alliance that is evolving into a comprehensive global partnership, I hope cooperation between South Korea and Arkansas could deepen in many ways," Yoon said during the meeting.

Yoon also pointed to the special tie that South Korea has with Arkansas, the home of Gen. Douglas MacArthur whose leadership in the Korean War battle of Incheon resulted in a decisive victory.

Sanders hailed the recent advancement of the two nations' alliance and expressed her hope for "more Korean companies to make inroads to Arkansas," which she said has a high potential for lithium development. (Yonhap)