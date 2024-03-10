Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly

Most Popular
-
1
Japanese candy tests positive for radioactive material before being imported to S. Korea
-
2
Celebrity monk returns to TV after uproar over his wealth, lifestyle
-
3
Govt. set to complete sending 1st suspension notice to striking doctors
-
4
N. Korea attempted to disrupt GPS signals on S. Korean border islands
-
5
Fishing boat capsizes, leaving 4 dead, 5 missing
-
6
Institutes launch 'office workers' class' for doctor-wannabes, amid med school craze
-
7
Many men fear paternity leave would lead to disadvantages at work: survey
-
8
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
9
China trumpets rising car exports to Russia as its envoy holds talks in Ukraine
-
10
Golden Wave concert to visit Taiwan
Descendant from US missionary family to run for AssemblyBy Kim Arin
Published : March 10, 2024 - 17:52
Ihn Yohan, who is from the fourth generation of a US missionary family that helped build churches and schools in Korea during Japanese colonial rule, is running for office in the April 10 general election as a ruling People Power Party candidate.
The People Power Party committee for nominating candidates for the general election asked In, whose American name is John Linton, to run, and he has accepted, according to those familiar with the matter.
Ihn, director of the Severance Hospital International Health Care Center, served as the chief of the ruling party’s short-lived reform committee, tasked with renewing the party to advance its chances in the upcoming election, which disbanded in early December last year.
The party, saying that the party outsider was the “ideal person” to lead the committee, cited his upbringing in the Jeolla Provinces -- traditionally stronghold regions for the rival Democratic Party of Korea -- and his contributions to South Korea’s pro-democracy movement in May 1980.
As the chief of the reform committee, Ihn had proposed barring lawmakers who had served multiple terms from launching bids in parts of the country that typically vote conservative and other measures.
While Ihn previously had said he had no intention of running for the National Assembly, he decided to accept the party’s nomination, a party insider said.
The People Power Party’s recruitment of Ihn this time comes amid a controversy surrounding another party candidate, Do Tae-woo, who has been accused of undermining the pro-democracy movement of May 1980 -- a sensitive subject for many in the Jeolla Provinces. Do had suggested there was a possibility that North Korea had attempted to intervene to rile up the South Korean public against the government at the time.
It seems the ruling party sees that Ihn, given his background, could be the point man to turn Jeolla voters in its favor.
The naturalized South Korean, 64, who was a medical student at Yonsei University at the time, served as an interpreter between the protesters and the foreign press during the May pro-democracy uprising in the South Jeolla Province city of Gwangju.
His great-grandfather is Eugene Bell, a Southern Presbyterian missionary who taught and built schools and medical centers in North and South Jeolla Provinces during the Japanese colonial period. His grandfather, William Linton, also a missionary and an educator, participated South Korea’s movement for independence from Japan. His father, Hugh Linton, who fought in the Battle of Inchon as a lieutenant colonel in the US Navy, and was another missionary here.
Ihn Johan was part of the transition team of then-President-elect Park Geun-hye in 2013.
More from Headlines
-
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
-
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly