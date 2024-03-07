Home

Yoon urged to retract appointment of ex-defense chief as envoy to Australia

By Kim Arin

Published : March 7, 2024 - 16:56

Lee Jong-sup, attending a National Assembly session as then-minister of national defense, responds to questions from lawmakers on June 1, 2023. (The Korea Herald) Lee Jong-sup, attending a National Assembly session as then-minister of national defense, responds to questions from lawmakers on June 1, 2023. (The Korea Herald)

South Korea’s main opposition party on Thursday asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to walk back the appointment of his former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup as ambassador to Australia.

According to the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee has been banned from leaving the country by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials from the beginning of this year over an investigation into the death of a marine soldier.

The marine soldier died during a search and rescue operation in July last year amid a record downpour that wrecked homes and roads in the country's central regions. Lee, who was the defense minister at the time, was accused by the opposition of downplaying the death by trying to interfere with the police investigation.

“The former defense minister is among the key suspects in the suspected obstruction of justice in the investigation of the marine’s death. It is baffling why the president would appoint someone who has already been banned from leaving the country to the post of an ambassador,” Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, the Democratic Party floor leader, told a party leadership meeting.

He said that sending Lee to Australia would be “like allowing a key accomplice to flee, which could be another serious crime in itself.” “The president should withdraw the nomination of Lee as ambassador to Australia immediately.”

In a press briefing, the Yoon presidential office declined to comment on the CIO’s ongoing investigation of the former minister.

Lee resigned in September last year following calls from the Democratic Party to impeach him as defense minister.

