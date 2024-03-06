Kazakhstan, S. Korea to increase direct flights

Most Popular
-
1
US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
-
2
Legendary K-dramas to return to TV amid exodus of viewers to streaming services
-
3
Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
-
4
Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests
-
5
Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+
-
6
Allies aim to wrap up talks on defense costs before US election
-
7
N. Korea warns US-S. Korea to pay 'dear price' for joint military drills
-
8
Korea on guard against inflation
-
9
Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
-
10
Ministry to consider legal action against junior doctors leading protest
Kazakhstan, S. Korea to increase direct flightsBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : March 6, 2024 - 18:12
Kazakhstan and South Korea have agreed to introduce new air routes and increase the number of flights between the two countries, the Kazakh Embassy in Seoul said in a press statement.
According to the embassy, Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev met with South Korean Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Lee Yoon-sang in Sejong and discussed increasing the frequency of flights between Kazakhstan and Korea and adding new destinations.
Lastayev and Lee agreed to elevate aviation cooperation to the next level by continuing regular aviation consultations, the statement read.
Lastayev also held meetings with the leadership of T'Way Air and Sirius Airlines and agreed to broaden the horizons for potential cooperation, according to the embassy.
The move is seen to benefit travelers with more flights and to stimulate trade, tourism and investment between the countries.
More from Headlines
-
Korea on guard against inflation
-
Pressured to be 'best moms,' it's not just about money
-
Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact