Kazakhstan, S. Korea to increase direct flights

Kazakhstan and South Korea have agreed to introduce new air routes and increase the number of flights between the two countries, the Kazakh Embassy in Seoul said in a press statement.

According to the embassy, Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev met with South Korean Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Lee Yoon-sang in Sejong and discussed increasing the frequency of flights between Kazakhstan and Korea and adding new destinations.

Lastayev and Lee agreed to elevate aviation cooperation to the next level by continuing regular aviation consultations, the statement read.

Lastayev also held meetings with the leadership of T'Way Air and Sirius Airlines and agreed to broaden the horizons for potential cooperation, according to the embassy.

The move is seen to benefit travelers with more flights and to stimulate trade, tourism and investment between the countries.