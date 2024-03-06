Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money

With South Korea’s total fertility rate reaching as low as 0.72 in 2023, making it one of the lowest among the ranks of the 38-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the government is devising a list of attractive policies to persuade women to have babies -- that includes giving them hefty amounts of subsidies dubbed “childbirth benefits.”

From the central government, potential mothers receive 1 million won ($751) to pay for their medical expenses. Once they give birth, they receive a one-time lump sum subsidy of 2 million won as a childbirth benefit, and every month the mother receives up to 1.1 million as parental benefits and child support payments until the child turns one. As the child gets older, the subsidy provided by the government becomes less, but monthly child support payments of up to 100,000 won are provided until the child turns eight. Roughly before the child turns 2, the parents get 23.4 million won.

Kim Hae-won, who resides in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, is one such mother who received the subsidy after giving birth to her daughter in January. Just from the central government, she received up to 3 million won as a lump sum subsidy and has begun receiving the 1.1 million won monthly subsidy since February.

The “childbirth benefits” are not just given by the central government. Depending on where the mothers live, they can get such benefits from their local governments and their district offices.

As a citizen of Seoul, Kim received an additional subsidy of 1 million won in the form of voucher points from the Seoul Metropolitan Government to use for postpartum care. From the Gangnam-gu Office, which gives the highest subsidy in Seoul, Kim was subsidized up to 2 million won for child support and 500,000 won for postpartum care.

Lim Se-jeong, another mother who is a resident of Goyang in Gyeonggi Province, received a one-time lump sum subsidy of 500,000 won from the Gyeonggi Office and 1 million won as childbirth benefits from Goyang City Government.

The subsidies provided by the government also double if you have twins. Cho Min-kyeong, who resides in Dong-gu, Incheon, will give birth to twins in May. From the central government, Cho will receive 2 million won for medical expenses, 5 million won in childbirth benefits and 2.2 million won every month in parental benefits until the child turns one. From the Incheon Metropolitan Government, Cho will also receive up to 500,000 won for transportation expenses and 1 million won from the Dong-gu Office in total for both of her children after she gives birth.