Yoon names new foreign minister, NIS chief

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday named Cho Tae-yul, formerly ambassador to the United Nations and second vice minister of foreign affairs, as the nominee for foreign minister to replace the incumbent Park Jin.

Cho, 68, began his career with the Foreign Ministry in 1979. Cho was the longest-serving vice minister in the former conservative Park Geun-hye administration. Cho also formerly chaired the World Trade Organization dispute panel and government procurement committee.

Yoon also named his national security adviser Cho Tae-yong as the nominee for chief of the National Intelligence Service.

The 67-year-old is expected to fill the leadership void at the spy agency that has lasted for weeks. Yoon accepted the resignation of National Intelligence Service head Kim Kyou-hyun in late November.

The presidential office did not announce who would succeed Cho as director of the presidential National Security Office.