Most Popular
-
1
Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners
-
2
English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?
-
3
Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072
-
4
Yoon orders ‘instant response’ to North Korean provocations after ICBM firing
-
5
Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings
-
6
[KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?
-
7
'I have a ticket!' Man hanging on departing KTX train goes viral
-
8
Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects
-
9
[KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay
-
10
Mercury to dip further in midweek
Yoon names new foreign minister, NIS chiefBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 19, 2023 - 15:06
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday named Cho Tae-yul, formerly ambassador to the United Nations and second vice minister of foreign affairs, as the nominee for foreign minister to replace the incumbent Park Jin.
Cho, 68, began his career with the Foreign Ministry in 1979. Cho was the longest-serving vice minister in the former conservative Park Geun-hye administration. Cho also formerly chaired the World Trade Organization dispute panel and government procurement committee.
Yoon also named his national security adviser Cho Tae-yong as the nominee for chief of the National Intelligence Service.
The 67-year-old is expected to fill the leadership void at the spy agency that has lasted for weeks. Yoon accepted the resignation of National Intelligence Service head Kim Kyou-hyun in late November.
The presidential office did not announce who would succeed Cho as director of the presidential National Security Office.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon says N. Korea will learn its provocations only bring 'greater pain'
-
Yoon names new foreign minister, NIS chief
-
College probed for allegedly forcing repatriation of Uzbek students