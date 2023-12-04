Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election

President Yoon Suk Yeol replaced six ministers on Monday in an apparent move to set free current Cabinet members seeking to run in the April general elections and also to seek fresh momentum in his leadership.

It was the biggest reshuffle of the Cabinet since Yoon was inaugurated in May 2022.

Yoon named Choi Sang-mok, former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, to succeed Choo Kyung-ho as the new deputy prime minister and minister of finance.

Kang Jung-ai, the 66-year-old former president of Sookmyung Women's University, was nominated to replace Veterans Minister Park Min-shik. Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun will be succeeded by Song Mi-ryung, 56, former vice president of the Korea Rural Economic Institute.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong is to be replaced by nominee Park Sang-woo, former head of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp., while Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan will be succeeded by Kang Do-hyung, president of the Korean Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.

Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Oh Young-Ju was nominated to take on the role of startups and SMEs minister, currently held by Lee Young.

All six nominations require parliamentary approval at confirmation hearings. South Korea has 19 minister-level positions.

The major reshuffle came after Yoon's decision last week to reorganize the presidential office and appoint new secretaries, effective on Monday.

Yoon replaced all five senior presidential aides, except for senior presidential secretary for state affairs coordination Lee Kwan-sup, who was promoted to a newly-created role, the chief of staff for policy. One of the outgoing aides was Choi Sang-mok, the new finance minister nominee.

Moreover, Yoon's new aides, including spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung and Secretary for State Affairs Monitoring Cho Sang-myung, took office Monday. Choi Jae-hyuk, former president of Jeju MBC, began to work as the new public relations planning secretary.