Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
Bureaucrats, scholars nominated in 1st round; another reshuffle expected later this weekBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 4, 2023 - 15:35
President Yoon Suk Yeol replaced six ministers on Monday in an apparent move to set free current Cabinet members seeking to run in the April general elections and also to seek fresh momentum in his leadership.
It was the biggest reshuffle of the Cabinet since Yoon was inaugurated in May 2022.
Yoon named Choi Sang-mok, former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, to succeed Choo Kyung-ho as the new deputy prime minister and minister of finance.
Kang Jung-ai, the 66-year-old former president of Sookmyung Women's University, was nominated to replace Veterans Minister Park Min-shik. Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun will be succeeded by Song Mi-ryung, 56, former vice president of the Korea Rural Economic Institute.
Land Minister Won Hee-ryong is to be replaced by nominee Park Sang-woo, former head of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp., while Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan will be succeeded by Kang Do-hyung, president of the Korean Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.
Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Oh Young-Ju was nominated to take on the role of startups and SMEs minister, currently held by Lee Young.
All six nominations require parliamentary approval at confirmation hearings. South Korea has 19 minister-level positions.
The major reshuffle came after Yoon's decision last week to reorganize the presidential office and appoint new secretaries, effective on Monday.
Yoon replaced all five senior presidential aides, except for senior presidential secretary for state affairs coordination Lee Kwan-sup, who was promoted to a newly-created role, the chief of staff for policy. One of the outgoing aides was Choi Sang-mok, the new finance minister nominee.
Moreover, Yoon's new aides, including spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung and Secretary for State Affairs Monitoring Cho Sang-myung, took office Monday. Choi Jae-hyuk, former president of Jeju MBC, began to work as the new public relations planning secretary.
Meanwhile, Yoon's approval rating has declined slightly recently, especially after port city Busan's loss in a landslide to Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh in the bid to host the World Expo in 2030.
Polling agency Realmeter's survey suggested that Yoon's approval rating came to 37.6 percent, down by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week. This drop stopped two consecutive on-week increases in Yoon's approval rating until the previous week.
South Korea's parliamentary election is scheduled on April 10. According to the rules, those in public roles must resign from their post by no later than Jan. 11 next year.
The ruling People Power Party is looking to try to flip seats held by the main opposition party in April. Of the total 298 seats, 168 seats are held by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, while the People Power Party only holds 111 seats, giving the opposition the majority in the National Assembly.
The ruling party, however, suffered a defeat in a by-election for Seoul's Gangseo-gu ward office chief post by a large margin in October. The election was considered a litmus test for voter sentiment, as it was the last popular election before April's parliamentary election.
The Democratic Party of Korea had run Jin Gyo-hyoon, a former high-ranking official of the national police in the former Moon Jae-in administration, while the People Power Party's Kim Tae-woo, former ward office chief there, sought to regain the position after he was grant a presidential pardon by Yoon for his conviction of leaking confidential information about presidential office affairs during the Moon administration as a presidential office special investigator.
