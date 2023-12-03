Yoon's unification secretary named presidential spokesperson

Most Popular
-
6
Hyundai Mobis develops world’s first quantum dot car display
-
7
Day laborers, low-income earners fear lonely death
-
8
Seoul City to operate autonomous night bus
-
9
US authorizes potential sale to S. Korea of munitions, equipment for F-35 stealth jets
-
10
Koreas' spy satellite launches heat up arms race in space
Yoon's unification secretary named presidential spokespersonBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 3, 2023 - 19:46
Kim Soo-kyung, President Yoon Suk Yeol's unification secretary, will serve as the new presidential spokesperson starting from Monday, according to Yoon's office on Sunday.
Kim will replace Lee Do-woon, who was nominated to be senior presidential secretary for public relations.
She joined the presidential office as the unification secretary in July.
Born in Seoul, the 47-year-old was formerly a journalist at the Dong-A Ilbo vernacular and a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification think tank. She was also formerly a social welfare professor at Hanshin University.
Kim earned her doctorate in sociology at Stanford University.
Along with Kim, Cho Sang-myung, presidential secretary for social integration, was also named to be secretary for state affairs monitoring, in place of Han O-sub, who is being promoted to senior presidential secretary for political affairs, also beginning Monday. Cho, a career bureaucrat, joined Yoon's office in July.
More from Headlines
-
[Hello Indonesia] Green growth cements Korea-Indonesia ties
-
Schools brace for impact of record-low enrollment
-
North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite