Yoon's unification secretary named presidential spokesperson

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 3, 2023 - 19:46

Kim Soo-kyung, appointed as presidential office spokesperson, speaks to reporters at the presidential office on Sunday. (Yonhap) Kim Soo-kyung, appointed as presidential office spokesperson, speaks to reporters at the presidential office on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Kim Soo-kyung, President Yoon Suk Yeol's unification secretary, will serve as the new presidential spokesperson starting from Monday, according to Yoon's office on Sunday.

Kim will replace Lee Do-woon, who was nominated to be senior presidential secretary for public relations.

She joined the presidential office as the unification secretary in July.

Born in Seoul, the 47-year-old was formerly a journalist at the Dong-A Ilbo vernacular and a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification think tank. She was also formerly a social welfare professor at Hanshin University.

Kim earned her doctorate in sociology at Stanford University.

Along with Kim, Cho Sang-myung, presidential secretary for social integration, was also named to be secretary for state affairs monitoring, in place of Han O-sub, who is being promoted to senior presidential secretary for political affairs, also beginning Monday. Cho, a career bureaucrat, joined Yoon's office in July.

