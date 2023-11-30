Home

[Breaking] Yoon revives policy chief of staff position

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 11:00

Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for public relations, speaks during a briefing on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol carried out a reshuffle of presidential staff by reviving the role of chief of staff for policy, according to Yoon's office on Thursday.

Yoon promoted Lee Kwan-sup, the incumbent senior presidential secretary in charge of state affairs coordination, to become the first chief presidential secretary for policy since his inauguration in May 2022.

The decision came about 1 1/2 years after Yoon abolished the post in a bid to reduce the team of presidential advisers.

Lee will be one of the three highest-ranking employees in Yoon's office, along with Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki and National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yong.

Lee was made senior presidential secretary in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary in charge of public relations, said Yoon's office will also introduce a presidential senior secretary role dedicated to science and technology in the near future.

Currently, Yoon's office has six senior secretaries respectively dedicated to political affairs, civil society, public relations, economic affairs, social affairs and state affairs coordination.

Lee will supervise the teams led by the three senior presidential secretaries in charge of economic affairs, social affairs, and science and technology-related affairs.

