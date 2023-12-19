Ex-US Amb. Sung Kim to join Bae, Kim & Lee

Sung Kim, who served as US Special Representative for North Korea and US ambassador to South Korea, will join Bae, Kim & Lee to lead a new team at one of the top law firms here, according to the firm.

On Tuesday, Bae, Kim & Lee said that Kim will oversee its Global Future Strategy Center, which aims to help the firm and local businesses navigate cross-border issues. The center will also give “strategic advice” to multinational firms operating in Korea.

The new partnership is set to officially kick-off next month, according to the firm. Kim's has reportedly handed in his resignation notice to the US Department of State.

This is the first such partnership between a Korean law firm and a US diplomat.

“Our latest partnership with Kim will effectively allow us to support local businesses seeking to expand their overseas presence amid growing uncertainties and crisis in the global market,” Bae, Kim & Lee said in a statement.

Kim has served as the US special representative for North Korea Policy since 2021 under US President Joe Biden. He previously served the same role from 2014 to 2016.

He served as the US Ambassador to South Korea from 2011 to 2014.

Kim earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School of the Loyola Marymount University and a Master of Law degree from the London School of Economics.

He worked as public prosecutor at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office before joining the US Foreign Service at the State Department in 1988.