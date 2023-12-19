Most Popular
Yoon says N. Korea will learn its provocations only bring 'greater pain'By Yonhap
Published : Dec. 19, 2023 - 10:43
President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday North Korea will come to realize its provocations will only bring "greater pain," as he referred to its series of missile launches.
"North Korea launched a short-range missile and an ICBM yesterday and the day before for two consecutive days," he said during a Cabinet meeting, referring to an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"The North Korean regime will come to realize its provocations will only bring greater pain," he said. (Yonhap)
