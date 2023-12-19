Yoon says N. Korea will learn its provocations only bring 'greater pain'

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday North Korea will come to realize its provocations will only bring "greater pain," as he referred to its series of missile launches.

"North Korea launched a short-range missile and an ICBM yesterday and the day before for two consecutive days," he said during a Cabinet meeting, referring to an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The North Korean regime will come to realize its provocations will only bring greater pain," he said. (Yonhap)