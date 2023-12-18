Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072
  2. 2

    Only 1 of 4 women in 20s want to get married: report

    Only 1 of 4 women in 20s want to get married: report
  3. 3

    [Weekender] Korea's elderly poverty reveals itself in heart of Seoul

    [Weekender] Korea's elderly poverty reveals itself in heart of Seoul
  4. 4

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?
  1. 6

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave
  2. 7

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings
  3. 8

    Trump factor clouds Biden pledge to bolster South Korean nuclear defense

    Trump factor clouds Biden pledge to bolster South Korean nuclear defense
  4. 9

    S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official

    S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official
  5. 10

    North Korea fires ballistic missile off East coast: JCS

    North Korea fires ballistic missile off East coast: JCS
지나쌤

North Korea fires ballistic missile off East coast: JCS

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 09:54

    • Link copied

The USS Missouri, a US nuclear-powered attack submarine, arrived at the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday. (Yonhap) The USS Missouri, a US nuclear-powered attack submarine, arrived at the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday. (Yonhap)

North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into sea off the east coast of the peninsula Monday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectile was fired eastward from Pyongyang at around 8:24 a.m. after a short-range ballistic missile was launched into the sea east of North Korea less than 10 hours ago at around 10:38 p.m. the previous day.

The firing follows the second meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, a South Korea-US body for implementing the Washington Declaration, convened in Washington D.C. ahead of the weekend.

Kim Tae-hyo, the South Korean principal deputy national security adviser, earlier warned North Korea may test its intercontinental ballistic missile sometime in December.

Related Stories

More from Headlines