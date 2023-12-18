North Korea fires ballistic missile off East coast: JCS

The USS Missouri, a US nuclear-powered attack submarine, arrived at the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday. (Yonhap)

North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into sea off the east coast of the peninsula Monday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectile was fired eastward from Pyongyang at around 8:24 a.m. after a short-range ballistic missile was launched into the sea east of North Korea less than 10 hours ago at around 10:38 p.m. the previous day.

The firing follows the second meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, a South Korea-US body for implementing the Washington Declaration, convened in Washington D.C. ahead of the weekend.

Kim Tae-hyo, the South Korean principal deputy national security adviser, earlier warned North Korea may test its intercontinental ballistic missile sometime in December.