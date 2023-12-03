North Korea threatens consequences after South Korea launches 1st spy satellite

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying South Korea’s first indigenous spy satellite lifts off from US Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Dec. 1, 2023 (local time), as seen in SpaceX’s webcast. (Yonhap)

North Korea said Sunday a clash and even war with South Korea was only a “matter of time,” about a day after Seoul’s first military reconnaissance satellite was launched into orbit.

The warning comes after Seoul launched its first military reconnaissance satellite on Saturday, about a week after Pyongyang did the same.

In a reaction to Seoul’s satellite launch, North Korea returned South Korea’s criticism of Pyongyang breaking the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing military tensions with the launch of the Malligyong-1.

“If our satellite launch constitutes a violation of the military agreement ... then what do you make of (South Korea’s) execution of the military reconnaissance satellite launch with the help from its master, the US?” the state-run Korea Central News Agency said in a statement.

“No one (in South Korea) will be brazen enough to claim that this is in compliance with the agreement,” the statement said.

Continuing the attack on Seoul’s satellite launch, Pyongyang reiterated in another KCNA statement that South Korea’s “acts of hostility will lead to (the country’s) total erasure from the map.”

“The buffer around the demilitarized zone that was maintained for the last five years has completely eroded, and an atmosphere of an unpredictable outbreak of war prevails,” the statement said.

The Workers’ Party newspaper, the Rodong Simun, suggested Sunday that the Malligyong-1 satellite has begun its reconnaissance mission over the weekend.

The paper said a new unit has launched with the task of running the reconnaissance satellite. The unit at the Pyongyang General Control Center of the Korean Aerospace Technology Administration began its mission on Saturday, the paper said.

The paper satellite operation unit is an “independent military intelligence organization,” and the intelligence it gathers will be reported to the Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission, and then offered to “major units” responsible for war, as well as to the General Reconnaissance Bureau of the Korean People’s Army.

North Korea’s Defense Ministry was quoted by the paper as saying the satellite’s launch was expected to expand war deterrence capabilities.

Pyongyang claimed last week that its satellite took images of the White House, the Pentagon and the US nuclear aircraft carriers. In a Nov. 28 statement, the KCNA said Kim viewed the satellite images of the US sites at a banquet for space program scientists and workers. The existence of the images has not been verified.

Pyongyang has defended the satellite launch as an exercise of its right to self-defense.

The North’s Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by the KCNA on Saturday that “any form of interference” with its space assets would be deemed a “declaration of war.”

The US Space Forces’ “apparent display of hostility” toward the North Korean reconnaissance satellite “cannot be condoned” as it is a “challenge to the sovereignty of the DPRK, and more precisely, a declaration of war against it,” the country’s Defense Ministry said in the statement, referring to North Korea by an acronym its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.