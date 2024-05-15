LG Electronics strengthens medical robot services

Most Popular
-
1
[Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids
-
2
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
-
3
NewJeans' members' parents complained to Hybe, email shows
-
4
Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
-
5
Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist
-
6
OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear
-
7
[KH Explains] Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?
-
8
Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia
-
9
[Herald Interview] Carbon breakthrough in Korea: Making diamonds at atmospheric pressure
-
10
S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education
LG Electronics strengthens medical robot servicesBy Jo He-rim
Published : May 15, 2024 - 15:52
LG Electronics joined hands Hanllym University Sacred Heart Hospital as part of its effort to strengthen medical robot services with its “affectionate intelligence” robot, Cloi, the company said on Wednesday.
In an agreement, LG and the hospital agreed to collaborate to discover various scenarios of when robots can be used in medical institutes, and establish demonstration cases within domestic and international medical institutions.
"With LG's Cloi robot taking charge of repetitive tasks of such guiding the way and delivery, the medical staffs will be able to work more efficiently, and the visitors will experience differentiated medical service," Noh Gyu-chan, head of LG Electronics' robot unit said.
The tech giant said it expects its two-door or "bi-fold" Cloi serving robot, first unveiled at CES 2024 and currently operating in various business settings, to contribute significantly in optimizing medical service efficiency.
The Cloi serving robot features four compartments, capable of carrying up to 30 kilograms of medical supplies in various sizes. The interior of the robot incorporates antimicrobial materials and ventilation fans for hygiene. The robot also adopted a security technology to prevent theft or loss of transported items, such as medications, specimens and blood.
The robot is also capable of navigating in the complex hospital environments, adopting an advanced obstacle avoidance technology. Using laser-based lidar sensors and cameras, the robot perceives surrounding objects, analyze them precisely through artificial intelligence, map the space and moves, LG said.
The robot also autonomously calls elevators and can recognize hospital beds and safely boards itself onto them, while ensuring safe transportation of items.
With the 10.1 inch touch screen and voice guide, the robot assists patients and visitors in finding their way inside the hospital.
"With LG Electronics, we will come up with various scenarios to raise the quality of the medical services, and I hope our collaboration will set the new standard of medical service robots in and outside of Korea," Yu Kyung-ho, the director of the HUSHH said.
LG Electronics started introducing the Cloi robots in hospitals in 2020, first with Seoul National University Hospital.
More from Headlines
-
Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
-
Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?
-
S. Korea-to-Zimbabwe value chains can foster ‘win-win’ cooperation