Korean display makers show off next-gen OLED technologies at SID event

Samsung Display's showroom is shown at SID Display Week 2024, which kicked off on Tuesday in San Jose, California. (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display and LG Display presented the next-generation organic light-emitting diodes and Quantum dot panel technologies at this year’s Display Week 2024 in the US.

Samsung introduced the industry's first quantum dot light-emitting diode display, the next-generation self-luminous technology, at SID Display Week 2024. The event, hosted by the Society for Information Display, kicked off Tuesday in San Jose, California, and runs until Thursday.

The new technology implements RGB pixels with only ultra-fine semiconductor particles called quantum dots. While current QD-OLEDs emit light through a QD emitting layer as blue OLED light passes through, the QD-LED panel directly emits light from the QD RBG pixels, without OLED, Samsung explained.

The display maker also showcased glasses-free three-dimensional technology, which automatically switches between 2D and 3D depending on the user's gaze. According to Samsung, the eye-tracking Light Field Display allows users to perceive depth by presenting different images to the left and right eyes.

The 16-inch laptop LFD automatically activates the 3D function when the user enters within a viewing distance of 40 to 70 centimeters.

In collaboration with its subsidiary eMagin, Samsung Display also presented the RGB OLEDs on Silicon technology targeting the virtual reality market. The company exhibited the 3,500 ppi Fine Silicon Mask, which was produced on an 8-inch silicon wafer.