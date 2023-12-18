College probed for allegedly forcing repatriation of Uzbek students

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea announced Monday that it initiated an investigation into Hanshin University in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, after claims that the university's staff forced 23 Uzbek students to leave Korea.

The NHRCK received a petition, lodged by the husband of an Uzbek student, about the incident and referred it to the relevant department on Dec. 11.

"The investigation has just begun," an official from the NHRCK said Monday. The commission plans to examine whether any human rights violations occurred during the students' repatriations. The NHRCK refrained from providing further details about the case.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 27. News reports said 23 Uzbek students who were enrolled in its Korean language school, aboard a bus after they were told that they had to visit immigration to pick up their residence cards. However, the bus was bound for Incheon International Airport and the university forced 22 of the students to leave the country on airplane. Flight tickets were purchased by the university in advance. Only one student with health issues did not board the flight.

The school personnel on the bus reportedly told the students that they must return home, given their failure to meet the requirements to stay in the country.

Foreign students are required to have 10 million won ($7,600) in a Korean bank during their stay to maintain their student visas, according to relevant guidelines by the Justice Ministry. However, most Uzbek students studying at the university had savings accounts in Korea that had dropped below the 10 million won level, according to local reports.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the school personnel threatened the students during the bus ride by telling them that if they went to immigration, they would have to go to prison, according to local reports.

The university was reportedly concerned that if many of its international students were stripped of their visas, the university may face disadvantages in recruiting international students in the future.

As well as the NHRCK, the Osan police are separately looking into the cases.

Hanshin University's president apologized following news reports Friday.

"Our university recently caused concern due to the incident involving our language school students, and we would like to offer our sincere apologies for disappointing everyone who loves Hanshin University," the university's president, Kang Sung-young, said in a statement on Friday.

"We had refunded their tuition, and our actions were (intended) to create a way for students to come back in the future," the statement said. "But if the method or process was wrong, we don't have room for excuses."

The university maintained its stance that the students had to leave due to visa issues, conveying its position through the school's official website. The actions taken were preemptive measures to prevent potential disadvantages for other international students, it said. These disadvantages could include difficulty re-entering Korea in the future due to issues with immigration authorities resulting from non-compliance, according to the university's Office of International Affairs.

"The students repatriated to their country had their visas canceled because they failed to adhere to the immigration office's announced rules for maintaining financial balance certificates."