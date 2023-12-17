Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072
  2. 2

    Police tracking suspect of graffiti vandalism at Seoul palace

    Police tracking suspect of graffiti vandalism at Seoul palace
  3. 3

    Cold wave hits S. Korea; temperatures to further drop

    Cold wave hits S. Korea; temperatures to further drop
  4. 4

    Only 1 of 4 women in 20s want to get married: report

    Only 1 of 4 women in 20s want to get married: report
  5. 5

    [Weekender] Korea's elderly poverty reveals itself in heart of Seoul

    [Weekender] Korea's elderly poverty reveals itself in heart of Seoul
  1. 6

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?
  3. 8

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave
  4. 9

    S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official

    S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official
  5. 10

    Trump factor clouds Biden pledge to bolster South Korean nuclear defense

    Trump factor clouds Biden pledge to bolster South Korean nuclear defense
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Over 85,000 foreigners hold home ownership in S. Korea: data

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 08:00

    • Link copied

Over 85,000 foreign nationals own a house in South Korea, with Chinese nationals accounting for more than half of real estate properties held by foreigners in the country, government data showed.

A total of 85,358 foreign nationals owned a house in South Korea as of the end of June, up 4.6 percent from the corresponding figure from six months earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Nearly 93.5 percent of the foreign nationals had ownership of a single house here, while 5.2 percent owned two houses.

Foreign nationals owned a combined 87,223 houses, which account for 0.46 percent of all the houses in the country.

Of the 87,223 houses, Chinese nationals owned 47,327, or 54.3 percent; while Americans owned 20,469, or 23.5 percent; Canadians 5,959, or 6.8 percent; and Taiwanese 3,286, or 3.8 percent. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines