Food exports rise 2.1% through Nov.

A shopper purchases groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports of foodstuffs and related industrial products gained 2.1 percent on-year through November, data showed Friday, on the back of stronger demand for kimchi and instant noodles.

Exports in the food segment have reached $10.9 billion as of November, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Over the period, exports of kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish typically made from fermented cabbage, climbed 9.9 percent to $142.4 million.

Exports of instant noodles also advanced 25.9 percent to $876 million, and those of snacks moved up 6.6 percent to $608.5 million.

Shipments of agricultural products to China, meanwhile, rose 11.1 percent over the period to $1.28 million, and those to the United States climbed 8.5 percent to $1.2 million, the data showed.

Exports to the European Union also gained 5 percent to $494 million. (Yonhap)