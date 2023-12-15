Most Popular
-
1
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
2
Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform
-
3
[Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
-
4
[Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases
-
5
S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'
-
6
IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets
-
7
Wage gap between small and large firms persist as youth avoid jobs at SMEs: data
-
8
LK-99 not superconductor, says Korean review committee
-
9
Man jailed after setting fire to mother-in-law in exorcism ritual
-
10
Local retail giant Daiso becomes fully Korean-owned
Food exports rise 2.1% through Nov.By Yonhap
Published : Dec. 15, 2023 - 09:47
South Korea's exports of foodstuffs and related industrial products gained 2.1 percent on-year through November, data showed Friday, on the back of stronger demand for kimchi and instant noodles.
Exports in the food segment have reached $10.9 billion as of November, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Over the period, exports of kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish typically made from fermented cabbage, climbed 9.9 percent to $142.4 million.
Exports of instant noodles also advanced 25.9 percent to $876 million, and those of snacks moved up 6.6 percent to $608.5 million.
Shipments of agricultural products to China, meanwhile, rose 11.1 percent over the period to $1.28 million, and those to the United States climbed 8.5 percent to $1.2 million, the data showed.
Exports to the European Union also gained 5 percent to $494 million. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon's national security aide warns of potential NK missile launch this month
-
US reiterates commitment to 'complete denuclearization' of Korean Peninsula
-
Top court upholds 3 years prison term for academy teacher over SAT test leakage