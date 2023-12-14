N. Gyeongsang governor, KDB chief suggest solutions to tackle weakening economy

Lee Cheol-woo, the Governor of North Gyeongsang Province, speaks at the Global Biz Forum held by The Korea Herald on Wednesday. (GBF)

Speakers for this week's Global Business Forum, hosted by The Korea Herald on Wednesday, suggested solutions to tackle Korea's falling economy.

Decentralization is the key, said Lee Cheol-woo, the governor of North Gyeongsang Province, urging local governments to attract young Koreans with stable and well-paid jobs so that they can help to keep regions outside of Seoul young and vibrant.

“We face the crisis of extinction. Yet, all young Koreans are going to Seoul and that’s where it’s all messed up. Youth are tired, knocked down by the crowded commuting subways, fierce competition, leading them to give up on marriage and childbearing,” Lee said.