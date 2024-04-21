[Hello India] Herald Media Group looks to deepen Korea-India partnership

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young (center left) and Times Group President Partha Sinha (center right) pose for a photograph following discussions on collaboration at the Times Group's Delhi office on April 9. (Korea Herald) Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young (center left) and Times Group President Partha Sinha (center right) pose for a photograph following discussions on collaboration at the Times Group's Delhi office on April 9. (Korea Herald)

Capitalizing on India's emergence as a key driver of global growth, the Herald Media Group is looking for ways to deepen Korea-India economic ties. Leading a delegation of experts, the media group's Chief Executive Officer Choi Jin-young visited India from April 4 to April 11 to engage and establish communication channels with think tanks, trade and business confederations representing small and large industries, local and regional government representatives and the media. The Herald Media Group publishes The Korea Herald, the nation's largest English newspaper, and Herald Business, a leading Korean language daily specializing in business and economic news. The visit aimed to boost ties by disseminating information about ongoing infrastructural and digital transformation and emerging investment sectors through establishing communication channels. The delegation visited New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Haryana.

Manoj Kumar Singh (first from left), UP government's Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner; Abhishek Prakash (first from right), CEO of Invest UP; and Herald Media Group delegates pose for a commemorative photograph following a meeting in Lucknow, India, April 6. (Korea Herald)

UP's potential UP is the most populous state of India and a substantial contributor to the country's gross domestic product, accounting for 92 percent of India’s agricultural output. The state is a key player in food production and draws considerable federal attention. Notably, Noida, a planned city within the state, houses Samsung Electronics’ largest mobile phone manufacturing plant. The delegation met Manoj Kumar Singh, and Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Invest UP. Experts say that local governance in India plays a significant role in shaping state economic policies. UP is actively seeking foreign investment and enhancing its highways and railways to improve infrastructure. The first phase of the Noida International Airport is slated for completion in September, according to Invest UP officials. Singh called upon the Herald Media Group to take part in the journey of the state’s economic development through essential information to Korean companies seeking to enter the Indian market. Uttar Pradesh is formulating policies to attract foreign investment, offering deregulation and incentives tailored for Korean investors and firms.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (first from left) and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young (second from left) engage in discussions about expanding Korean companies' investments in the Indian market, in Chandigarh, India, April 7. (Korea Herald)

Haryana’s cooperation with Korea On April 7, the Herald officials met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh, the dual capital of Punjab and Haryana. The state, which is home to 25 million residents, has the highest per capita income among the 29 Indian states and houses Gurgaon, a major financial and technology hub. Known as a strategically significant region in the National Capital Territory, Haryana now also serves as a vital export gateway to Africa, bolstered by its sophisticated distribution and transportation infrastructure. Haryana is eagerly looking for investments from Korean firms, which target not just the domestic market but also global exports. The state has further pledged comprehensive support for investments of all sizes, including modest, and a special program to assist in the stabilization of businesses post-investment.

Ishtiyaque Ahmed (center right), senior adviser at the National Institution for Transforming India Aayog, and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young (center left) pose for a photo after a strategic meeting on April 8. (Korea Herald)