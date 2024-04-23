Uzbekistan to hold Tashkent Investment Forum

Most Popular
Uzbekistan to hold Tashkent Investment ForumBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 23, 2024 - 16:47
Uzbekistan is set to host the third edition of the Tashkent International Investment Forum May 2-3.
According to the Uzbekistan Embassy in Seoul, the first edition of the forum in 2022 concluded with contracts and investment agreements worth $7.8 billion, while the second edition signed 164 documents worth $11 billion.
“In 2024, (for) the forum (it) is expected that Tashkent will host an even larger number of guests: investors, officials and analysts from all continents of the planet,” an Uzbekistan Embassy official told The Korea Herald ahead of the forum.
The forum is significant not only for Uzbekistan but also for the entire Central Asian region, because its program has plenary sessions at the head-of-state level with over 50 expert discussion meetings through panel sessions, round tables and B2B negotiations, according to organizers.
Uzbekistan is undergoing reforms for guaranteed protection of investors' rights and emerging as a potential investment hub amid economic turbulence in the world with its stable growth and transformation, said its embassy in Seoul in a press release on Tuesday.
The forum aims to project Uzbekistan as an investment hub in Central Asia, discuss dispute resolution, financing and investment projects in infrastructure, water resources, the chemical sector, IT parks, tourism and green energy, including a pitching session for "New Tashkent," related to investments in the development of the capital city.
