'The Glory' third-most watched title on Netflix globally

The first season of South Korean Netflix original drama series "The Glory" was the third-most watched title on Netflix globally in the first half of this year, according to Netflix.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its first biannual report titled "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report," covering some 18,000 titles ranked based on the hours viewed during the January to June period.

The report shows "The Glory: Season 1," which includes parts 1 and 2, ranked as the third-most viewed title worldwide, with a total of 622.8 million hours viewed. "The Glory: Part 1" was released on Dec. 30 last year, while "The Glory: Part 2" was released on March 10.

"The Night Agent: Season 1," a US action thriller series was the most-watched title during the first half of 2023, with a total of 812.1 million hours viewed. American comedy drama series "Ginny & Georgia: Season 2" followed, with a total of 665.1 million hours viewed.

Korean shows such as "Physical: 100: Season 1" also ranked high up on the list, with the reality competition series logging 15th place on the list, with a total of 234.8 million hours viewed. The romance drama "Crash Course in Romance: Limited Series" followed in 16th place, with 234.8 million hours viewed.

The report shows a total of 14 Korean titles placed within the top 100.

"Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed," said Netflix in releasing its latest ranking.

Regarding the titles in the "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report," Netflix added it will be optimal to utilize weekly Top 10 and Most Popular Lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates in order to accurately compare and analyze the popularity of each content.

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases four "Global Top 10" lists in four categories: "Film (English)"; "TV (English)"; "Film (Non-English)"; and "TV (Non-English)." According to Netflix, these weekly lists rank titles based on views -- the total hours viewed divided by the total runtime.

Netflix also publishes the "Most Popular List," which ranks the Top 10 most popular titles in four categories: "Film (English)"; "TV (English)"; "Film (Non-English)"; and "TV (Non-English)," based on views in their first 91 days on Netflix.