Yoon begins Dutch state visit, vows enhanced ties in chips, logistics, AI

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a meeting with overseas Koreans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Monday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a meeting with overseas Koreans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived Monday in Amsterdam to forge stronger bilateral ties with the Netherlands, South Korea's emerging European trade partner in terms of logistics, artificial intelligence and semiconductor chip cooperation. During the five-day state visit, South Korea is set to ink a project deal to deploy its cold chain logistics technology in Europe, said Park Chun-sup, Yoon's senior secretary for economic affairs, in a briefing. By 2027, the state-run Busan Port Authority is poised to build a cold chain logistics center on leased land in the Port of Rotterdam, the world's 10th-largest container port by container throughput. Busan is ranked 6th in terms of the volume of containers handled in its seaports. Park said Rotterdam "is facing an urgent need to strengthen its cold storage capacity," with the throughput of temperature-sensitive goods at the Port of Rotterdam expected to rise fourfold by 2030 from the current level. Moreover, the new cold storage facility built by Korea will "contribute to the growth of South Korea's food exports and to the cost savings of businesses involved."

A bird's eye view of Busan Port. (Busan Port Authority) A bird's eye view of Busan Port. (Busan Port Authority)

The move also rides on Europe's growing interest in Korean food products, Park added. About 30 percent of South Korean export items to Europe enter the European continent via the Rotterdam Port. Specifically, South Korean exports of instant ramen have seen a sharp rise in some European countries like the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, contributing to the surge in annual Korean food exports in 2022 to the UK by 4.4 percent and to the Netherlands by 15 percent, according to data from the state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. In addition, the European Union eased import regulations on Korean instant ramen in July. In exchange, Busan Port will adopt Dutch logistics automation capabilities, under the agreement between the port authorities of Busan and Rotterdam. According to Park, Dutch automated transport solutions provider VDL has already established a presence in the modernization of Busan Port. This agreement will be one of several signed after Yoon's summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday, with focus centering on artificial technology and quantum technology, among other next-generational technologies, Park added. The announcement was made after Yoon arrived at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, donning an orange tie, at around 5:45 p.m. Two F-35 fighter jets escorted South Korea's Air Force One as it entered Netherlands airspace, according to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung. Accompanying Yoon are Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho, Foreign Minister Park Jin, National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yong and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun. Yoon is the first South Korean President to embark on a state visit to the Netherlands, while this marks the 10th state visit for King Willem-Alexander to have hosted since 2013 when he came to power.

This photo shows a F-35 fighter jet escorting Air Force One as it entered the Dutch airspace on Monday. (Yonhap) This photo shows a F-35 fighter jet escorting Air Force One as it entered the Dutch airspace on Monday. (Yonhap)