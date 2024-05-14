Yoon proposes new law for gig, freelance workers

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday his government proposes to introduce a law to protect the rights of what he called the "underprivileged workers" in South Korea, including gig workers, independent contractors and freelancers who are often temporarily employed and do not get job security, the standard four basic insurances, paid annual leave or severance guaranteed to regular employees under the country's Labor Standards Act.

The proposed legislation will protect the rights of such disadvantaged workers in Asia's fourth-largest economy who work as delivery drivers for food, packages and other on-demand services as well as hired designated drivers, according to Yoon.

A "delivery service mutual aid society" will be established to allow delivery service workers to receive financial aid pooled by other members in the event of illness, injury or unemployment, according to Yoon. He said the government plans to lower delivery drivers' insurance premium cost burden -- which discouraged more than half of the total delivery workers from buying insurance from private insurers -- through the society.

The proposed legislation will include the establishment of a dispute arbitration council so that gig workers and independent contractors can quickly resolve disputes, according to Yoon.

The framework of the proposed law will also contain a standard employment contract for such underprivileged workers, the legal basis for financial support projects to protect their rights and interests, he said.

"In South Korean society, there are many disadvantaged workers who cannot properly share the fruits of the country's growth." Yoon said during a policy debate he presided over in Seoul.

"There are workers protected under the umbrella of labor unions, but there are also unorganized and irregular workers who are marginalized, as well as gig and platform economy workers that have emerged with recent changes in labor patterns," Yoon said. "If you ignore the reality of these underprivileged workers when carrying out labor reform, it cannot be called a proper reform."

He however did not lay out the detailed time frame for the proposed legislation.