Samsung, SK chiefs on mission to secure scarce ASML chip equipment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pose with ASML CEO Peter Wennink at the presidential office in Seoul on July 28. (Presidential Office)

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won were set to visit ASML’s headquarters in the Netherlands on Tuesday, joining President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss a chip alliance with the semiconductor powerhouse.

The two conglomerate chiefs planned to meet with ASML Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink, together with Yoon, at the Dutch firm's headquarters in Veldhoven. The delegation also planned to explore ASML's clean room, where all contaminants, such as dust and out-gassing are highly controlled for manufacturing chip products. It is the first time for a country's leader to visit ASML’s clean room.

With semiconductor production as the key business of their companies, Lee and Chey hope to bolster ties with the Dutch firm, which is the sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet photolithography equipment -- a key system for producing the world's most advanced semiconductor chips with nodes at 7 nanometers and below.

Samsung Electronics is the world's No. 1 memory chipmaker, and aims to expand its foundry and logic chip businesses. SK hynix, an affiliate of SK Group, is the world's No. 2 memory chipmaker supplying to global tech firms.

During their trip, the delegation also planned to meet with other prominent Dutch firms in the chip industry, such as ASM, a leading manufacturer of atomic layer deposition, and NXP Semiconductors, a top supplier of automotive chips.

As the first South Korean president to make a state visit to the European country since diplomatic ties were established in 1961, Yoon has vowed to make the trip a "crucial turning point" for the two countries to form a "semiconductor alliance."

The South Korean government has set the goal to increase the country’s market share of logic chips in the global market to 10 percent by 2030, which aligns with Samsung’s goal to become No. 1 in the field by 2030.

“The leaders’ visit to the Netherlands this week will lay an important stepping stone for these joint goals,” an industry official said.

Global chipmakers are competing to win orders for ASML's EUV equipment, which is in tight supply. Last year, the Dutch firm sold 42 pieces of EUV equipment priced between 250 billion won ($189 million) to 300 billion won each.

As of last year, TSMC reportedly has about 100 units of EUV equipment in its manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, while Samsung has about 40 units.

Samsung and SK have also placed orders for the next the next-generation high-numerical aperture EUV lithography scanner that ASML is preparing to launch for the first time in the industry in the coming months.

The high-NA EUV equipment raised the lens numerical aperture -- indicating the light collecting ability -- from 0.33 to 0.55, allowing chip manufacturers to utilize ultra-fine technology to produce 2nm node chips.

The new technological equipment is seen as a key factor that can sway the foundry industry to produce third-party chips. The high-NA EUV system is known to be about double the price of the current EUV models sold, priced between 400 billion to 600 billion won each.

Samsung Foundry and TSMC are slated to start production of chips on their 2 nm-class nodes in late 2025.

According to TrendForce, a market tracker, TSMC topped the global foundry market in terms of revenue in the third quarter this year, taking 57.9 percent of the share. Samsung followed with 12.4 percent, and GlobalFoundries came third with 6.2 percent.

The competition is expected to heat up further with global chip giant Intel announcing its entrance to the foundry business, aiming to become No. 2 in the market by 2025.

ASML is the No. 2 in the global semiconductor equipment market, trailing behind US-based Applied Materials, according to TechInsights, a market tracker. The Dutch firm logged sales of 21.2 billion euros ($22.8 billion) last year.