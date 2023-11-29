[Korea Quiz] Neighborhoods with exotic vibes

Find the answer at the bottom.

Some districts in South Korea are representative of a certain foreign community, providing visitors with a distinctive cultural experience, marked by exotic surroundings, and a more hospitable, homelike atmosphere for some foreign nationals.

On South Gyeongsang Province's Namhae Island, an annual Oktoberfest beer festival takes place in Namhae German Village there every October. This event offers visitors an immersive experience in different aspects of German culture. The village was founded in 2001 for former Korean miners and nurses who worked in West Germany during the 1960s. Home to German and Korean residents, it features German-style buildings while preserving other German cultural traditions.

Seorae Village, situated in Seoul's Seocho-gu, has a French community that began to flourish when the French School of Seoul relocated to the area in 1985. This area warmly welcomes not only French residents but also visitors of diverse backgrounds, with a wide array of shops, restaurants and cafes decked out with French flair.

In the port city of Incheon, the nation's biggest Chinatown, established in 1884, is marked by a striking red Chinese gate at its entrance. This historic neighborhood captures the styles, colors and flavors of China from a bygone era. Furthermore, it offers cultural and historical immersion with its Chinese-style temple, mural-lined streets and museum.

Daerim-dong in Seoul is home to one Korea's largest enclaves of the ethnic Korean Chinese community, known as Joseonjok. Its streets are filled with street vendors selling traditional Chinese snacks and dishes.

While not as popular as it once was, Ichon-dong still exudes an atmosphere reminiscent of parts of Japan, with Dongbu Ichon-dong referred to as "Little Tokyo."

Answer: (C)