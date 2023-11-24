Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V logs 200m Spotify streams with ‘Slow Dancing’By Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 20:09
V of BTS hit a milestone 200 million streams on Spotify with “Slow Dancing,” according to Big Hit Music on Friday.
The lead single from his first solo album “Layover” became V's fourth solo song to reach the landmark number, following “Love Me Again” from the same album, as well as TV drama theme songs “Sweet Night” and “Christmas Tree.”
All six tracks from the solo album made Spotify’s global weekly chart in the first week, a first for an album from a K-pop solo artist. The six tracks generated about 750 million plays combined, pushing the number of total plays on his own page to 1.7 billion as of this week.
On Tuesday, V hinted at a new song, giving fans a peek at a video shot in a recording studio that included a part from an unpublished song.
Riize to mark 100 days with 1st fan meetup
Riize will hold its first fan meeting in Seoul on Dec. 17, SM Entertainment announced Friday.
Under the banner of “2023 Riize 100 Days Party: Hello, Briize,” the event marks the 100th day anniversary of the group's debut. The band debuted on Sept. 4 with single “Get a Guitar.” The debut single was a million-seller.
Only six members of the band will appear at the meetup, however, as Seunghan decided to suspend all group activities indefinitely so as not to further damage the band for his past personal issues.
In the meantime, the rookie band will participate in the 2023 MAMA Awards that will be held in Tokyo next week and the Melon Music Awards 2023 in Incheon the following week.
BTS’ Jungkook teams up with Justin Timberlake
Jungkook of BTS has joined forces with Justin Timberlake for a remix of his solo single “3D.”
The remix released online Friday, according to Big Hit Music.
The original song is based on old-school hip-hop that hails from the mid-aughts, and Timberlake, one of the golden boys from the era, adds a retro touch to the dance tune.
“3D (Feat. Jack Harlow)” ranked No. 84 on the latest Billboard’s Hot 100, extending its stay to a seventh week in a row, having peaked at No. 5. It was No. 75 on UK’s Official top singles chart, also in its seventh week.
Meanwhile, the artist, along with Jimin, left for Tokyo on Thursday to shoot a documentary film.
Enhypen sells 1.8m copies of 5th EP
Enhypen sold more than 1.87 million copies of its fifth EP in the first week, according to a local tally on Friday.
This is the band’s fourth million-selling album, following its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma,” third EP “Manifesto: Day 1” and previous EP “Dark Blood.”
The recent album hit record sales for the band, topping Oricon’s daily album ranking as well as iTunes top albums charts in 16 regions, while main track “Sweet Venom” was No. 1 on its top songs chart in 12 regions.
Also Friday, the bandmates began a weeklong parade of content to mark the third anniversary of its debut, starting with family photographs. On the actual day of the anniversary that falls on Nov. 30, the group will wrap up the event with a celebratory message and video letters addressed to themselves one year older.
-
glamazon@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Hwang You-mee
