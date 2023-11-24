[Photo News] Samsung makes final push for Busan Expo in Europe

Most Popular
[Photo News] Samsung makes final push for Busan Expo in EuropeBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 13:14
Samsung Electronics said Friday it is launching an outdoor advertisement campaign in major cities in Europe, including London and Madrid, to ramp up promotional efforts for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
The ads feature famous attractions in the South Korean port city. In London, cabs sporting similar wrap-around ads will drive across the city, the company said.
The tech giant will run the campaign through Nov. 28, when the host city of the global event is to be determined in a vote in Paris during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions. (Samsung Electronics)
