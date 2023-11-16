Unique indoor dating spots to warm your winter days

Most Popular
Unique indoor dating spots to warm your winter daysBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 18, 2023 - 16:01
The recent arrival of a bitter cold snap has many people looking for indoor activities, away from the chill in the air.
The alleys near Konkuk University Station on Subway Line No. 2 attracts visitors with some unique indoor dating spots, offering a refuge from the start of this year's winter season.
Ddowaddo
With temperatures dropping significantly in the first week of November, many people have already taken out their puffer coats, an iconic essential to get through Korea's harsh winter.
At Ddowaddo, however, you will find people in short sleeves and shorts enjoying fishing.
After a 10- to 13-minute walk from Exit No. 1 of Konkuk University Station on Subway Line 2, you can easily find the entrance to Ddowaddo next to a 7-Eleven that leads to the first basement floor of the building.
A massive fish tank smack in the middle of the store is the focal point.
After paying an admission fee, you will receive a small fishing rod and baits and be assigned a seat.
Wearing an apron and gloves -- provided free of charge -- is certainly recommended.
After bringing out your catch, one can weigh the fish and its size and weight are automatically shown on a monitor.
There are various fishing experiences to explore, and you can also compete to catch the biggest fish.
Admission fees are 10,000 won and 9,000 for men and women, respectively. It costs 18,000 won for couples. Admission costs 8,000 won for teenagers and 5,000 for preschool children.
Cigloo
What if you want some quality rest while enjoying the latest Netflix series, important sports matches, popular movies or your favorite YouTube video in a private room with your friends?
Cigloo, a private theater, should be on your list of must-visit places when you are in the vicinity of Konkuk University Station.
Cigloo is located almost 200 meters away from the subway station’s Exit No. 1.
After making reservations online, visitors will receive a text message with the door passcode to enter Cigloo. Inside, you'll be able to take off your shoes and slip into comfortable indoor slippers.
Though the private theater allows users to bring their own laptops and offers various streaming services, including Netflix, Tving, Disney+ and more, visitors are asked to log in with their own account.
Snacks and drinks can be brought in, but meals are not allowed in the room.
The private theater can be used for three hours at a time beginning at five different time slots -- midnight, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The rental fees range from 45,000 won to 60,000 won.
The basic ticket is good for two people. Cigloo welcomes a maximum of eight visitors with an extra charge of 10,000 won for every additional person.
The 140-inch large screen with a stunning sound system will make for a perfect escape from the winter cold.
Onyem
Paint your imagination at cozy art studio Onyem.
Onyem offers a one-day class for art lovers to experience either oil pastel, acrylic, palette knife painting or backdrop painting.
The class is great to try out a new hobby or a quality weekend with your friend or significant other.
The art space is an eight-minute walk from Exit No. 6 of Konkuk University Station -- walk straight from the exit and turn left to the small alley that leads to Joyang Market in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul.
The room is filled with colorful canvas paintings, and will give you plenty of inspiration as to what you can draw.
Don an apron and you are ready to paint away.
Confidence may be your biggest weapon, but you can always ask the teacher for advice or touch-ups. If you don't plan on displaying your handiwork, it also makes for a one-of-a-kind gift.
A maximum of four people can enjoy the art class together, which runs for two hours.
Tuition varies by program, ranging from 40,000 won to 50,000 won.
Reservation is required prior to the visit via the messenger app KakaoTalk.
Onyem is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays.
