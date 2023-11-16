[Photo News] Hana chief joins 'zero waste' campaign

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hana chief joins 'zero waste' campaignBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 16, 2023 - 15:25
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center) poses for a photo as he joins a relay "zero-waste" campaign that aims to reduce the use of single-use items, such as plastic cups, at the financial giant's headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Hana Financial Group)
