[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook places record 4 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100

Jungkook of BTS had four solo songs on Billboard's Hot 100 this week. "Standing Next to You," the main track from his first solo album "Golden," debuted on the main songs chart at No. 5, according to the latest chart published Wednesday. Solo debut single "Seven (Feat. Latto)" reentered the chart at No. 49, while "3D (Feat. Jack Harlow)" ranked No. 58 and "Too Much (Feat. The Kid Laroi ＆ Central Cee)" was No. 94, up 42 spots and down one rung from the previous week, respectively. "Standing Next to You" topped both global charts -- the Global 200 and Global Excl. the US – as had "Seven" and "3D." Jungkook is the first solo artist to put three songs atop both charts in one year, according to Big Hit Music. The feat was only previously achieved by BTS, in 2021 with "Butter," "Permission To Dance" and "My Universe." SHINee's Taemin to unveil concert film

A concert film featuring Taemin of SHINee will come to big screens in Seoul on Nov. 29, SM Entertainment said Wednesday. "Beyond Live the Movie: Taemin" gives fans a close look at the star's online solo concert "Taemin: N.G.D.A." that livestreamed in May 2021. About 90,000 fans from 119 countries across the world tuned in for the live show, for which he performed 21 songs in total. An exclusive behind-the-scenes clip also will be part of the film. Meanwhile, the veteran idol is holding solo concerts in Incheon on Dec. 16 and 17. All tickets sold out immediately upon release. Taemin brought out fourth solo EP "Guilty" on Oct. 30, returning to solo activities after a gap of over 2 1/2 years. The six-track album topped iTunes top albums chart in 38 regions.

Stray Kids to perform at 2023 BBMA

Stray Kids to perform at 2023 BBMA

Stray Kids are set to perform at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19, the organization behind the awards announced Tuesday. Hailing the band as "international K-Pop superstars," Billboard shared that all eight bandmates will hit the stage for the first time at the awards ceremony "with action-packed performance featuring their hit single 'S-Class' and the award show debut of 'Lalalala.'" The band is nominated for two awards – top global K-pop artist and top K-pop album -- and will become the second K-pop boy band to perform at the awards show, following BTS. The octet has notched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with three consecutive albums -- EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident" as well as LP "Five-Star" -- and is expected to do so once again with newly released EP "Rock-Star."

